No. 3 Baylor tops No. 23 Oklahoma State 77-64 in Big 12 Clash

The third ranked Baylor Lady Bears quest to perfection in conference play continued Wednesday as the Lady Bears hosted number 23 Oklahoma State, defeating them 77-64. Lady Bears now 10-0 in conference play and extend their win streak to 17 games.

The Lady Bears continue to dominate this season, as Baylor has outscored its opponents by at least 11 points in each of its 10 Big 12 games.

Kalani Brown has been a big part of that success. She had her 11th double-double of the season, and 23rd of her career.

Lauren Cox also contributed big time with her fifth 20+ point game of the season and seventh of her career. Cox had a career-tying 23 total points against OSU.

Baylor is 5-1 against top 25 teams this season and the Lady Bears have now won five straight after losing at No. 7/8 UCLA in November. Baylor will face Texas Tech away in Lubbock February 3rd. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m.

