Killeen ISD names new police chief

The Killeen Independent School District said they have appointed a new police chief for the school district.

Superintendent John Craft appointed 38-year-old veteran law enforcement officer and investigator Ralph R. Disher as the new police chief on Wednesday.

“Ralph Disher is committed to our number one priority; the safety and security and well-being of every Killeen ISD student and every educator and staff member every day,” Dr. Craft said.

“Under Chief Disher’s leadership, the already strong safety record of KISD schools will continue to get stronger. We thank Chief Disher for his commitment to safety and security and we are proud to have him lead our police department,” Dr. Craft said.

Disher has been with Killeen ISD as a professional standards investigator since Nov. 2016.

In that role, he investigated cases involving alleged misconduct, equal opportunity complaints, Office of Civil Rights complaints, and complaints filed by employees.

He first joined KISD as a criminal justice teacher at Killeen High School in Aug. 2015. For 17 years he led investigative units for state agencies, including the Texas State Auditor’s Office and the Texas Education Agency, where he was director of the special investigations unit.

Disher was an investigator for the Bell County District Attorney’s Office from 1995-1998, and an investigator for the County Attorney’s Office for Bell County from April 1990 to November 1995.

Disher was a detective sergeant for The Belton Police Department for five years beginning in 1982, and a patrolman for the Tyler Police Department from 1981 to 1982.

Disher started his career as a corrections officer for the Texas Department of Corrections in 1980.

Disher holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Texas in Killeen and an Associate of Applied Science degree in criminal justice from Central Texas College in Killeen.

Disher will begin his work as Killeen ISD police chief on Feb. 14, 2018.

