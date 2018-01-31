Police and FBI on the hunt for Oregon bank robber

The Scappoose Police department, FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a robbery at a U.S. Bank branch in Scappoose, Oregon Tuesday morning.

According to witnesses, the robber threatened employees with a knife, jumped over the counter and made off with the money.

The suspect was thought to have escaped on a school bus, but those reports were later found to be false

Authorities ask that anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect's whereabouts to contact the Portland FBI field office or the Scappoose Police Department.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.