Construction continues on $11 million water tank upgrade

Construction continues on the $11 million project happening in Waco.

The Hillcrest ground storage tank and pump station are getting a facelift.

Jonathan Echols, the public relations coordinator with City of Waco Water Utility Services, said the tank is almost 100 years old and due for an upgrade.

He said the old, five million gallon storage tank will be replaced with two new, two million gallon tanks since it now serves a smaller portion of the city than when it was built.

Echols said the project started during the summer and should be finished up by 2019.

"It's not quite halfway finished but we should be finishing up on the first tank and at that point, we'll be able to put that tank into service, start using that and be able to then demolish the old tank which we've still been using," said Echols.

The demolition and construction of the new tanks and pump station are happening as a result of Building Waco, a 10-year capital improvement program to renew and rebuild infrastructure necessary to maintain Waco’s quality of life, foster economic growth and increase long-term sustainability.

