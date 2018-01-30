Texas A&M seeks to improve the lives of people who are disabled

Texas A&M University believes that just because you might be physically or cognitively challenged doesn't mean you can't live a full life. They are hosting the Able Active and Adaptive: Healthy Living Across the Lifespan conference April 20 and 21.

The conference features a wide range of lectures and workshops designed to help people with disabilities understand and overcome some of their toughest hurdles. Participants will have the chance hear from experts, gain valuable hands-on experience and shop a variety of venders.

Speakers include health professionals like Dr. James Rimmer and sitting Volleyball Paralympian Kari Miller.

Slots for vendors, presenters, and exhibitors are still available. For more information on how to participate or how to apply for open slots visit www.AbleActiveAdaptive.com.

