BU Tennis's Little named Big 12 POTW

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor men's tennis redshirt junior Will Little was selected as the Big 12 Player of the Week, announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon.

Little provided both a doubles and singles point in the Bears’ 4-1 win over No. 21 Florida State last Sunday to clinch a spot at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. Little also scored a singles point in BU’s ITA Kick-Off Weekend opening-round win against UNLV last Saturday.

At the top of the doubles lineup, the No. 2 ranked tandem of Little and Johannes Schretter breezed past FSU’s Aziz Dougaz and Guy Iradukunda, 6-1. Then, Little scored the first ranked singles win of his career with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over No. 59 Alex Knaff at the No. 5 spot.

On Saturday, Little defeated UNLV’s Richard Solberg in similar fashion, 6-2, 6-1, on court five.

He holds a perfect 3-0 mark during the dual-match season and is 10-4 overall in singles play. In doubles, Little and Schretter are 1-1 in dual matches and 5-3 overall with three wins over ranked opponents.

Little’s award is Baylor's 44th Big 12 weekly honor since 2000. Little is one of 19 different Bears to be recognized in that stretch. It is the first time Little has won a weekly honor in his career and the first time a Bear has been recognized in 2018.

BU will hit the road for the first time this season as it faces Ole Miss on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. CT in Oxford, Miss.

