Video released by police department shows home destroyed by fire

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Video released by a Texas police department shows a home destroyed by fire.

Thrall Police Department posted the drone footage of a fire that happened in Aug. 2017. The fire was in the 100 block of Neill Street. 

The homeowner was not home at the time and the animals inside were able to escape. The homeowner had left a hot plate on to warm water. 

