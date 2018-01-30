How to watch: Lady Bears vs. Oklahoma State

The No. 3/3 Baylor Lady Bears (19-1, 9-0) will meet its third consecutive ranked opponent in No. 21/21 Oklahoma State (15-5, 6-3) inside the Ferrell Center at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

FOLLOW ALONG

Wednesday’s game will be broadcast live on FSSW with John Morris (play-by-play) and Jim Haller (analyst) calling the action. Fans can also tune in to Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogleman (analyst), who will call the game on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and 1660AM and 99.1FM in Waco.