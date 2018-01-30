#25Cares Volunteer Calendar - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

#25Cares Volunteer Calendar

The KXXV Central Texas News Now team volunteers with at least one organization every month in an effort to better our community! We are always looking for new opportunities to serve!

Feb. 3: 

31st Annual Really Big Fishing Event for Really Special People

Extraco Event Center Creative Arts Building 

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

