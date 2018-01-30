Police release photo of unidentified boy whose body washed ashore

Warning: The image of "Little Jacob" is in this story and could be considered graphic.

The Galveston Police Department has released a photo of the little boy they are calling "Little Jacob."

The unidentified boy washed ashore near the 700 block of Seawall Blvd on Oct. 20.

There was no family or friends to claim or identify the child. He was found unclothed.

Police believe that "Little Jacob" died around Oct. 17-18, 2017 and that his body was put into the water in the Galveston County area. An autopsy found that the little boy was already dead when he was put into the water.

The autopsy also found that his body showed signs of neglect and abuse, but none of the injuries found were considered fatal.

No cause of death has been determined.

There have been no leads in identifying the little boy or finding his family.

There is a $10,000 reward for the successful identification and location of family members caring for the boy.

Call 1-800-CALL-FBI with any details.

