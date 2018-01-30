Interactive art exhibit created Texas A&M professor wows the public

The creative and unique work of Sherman Finch is currently on display in Houston at Art League Houston.

The show entitled "Perceptual Perpetual" features mechanized drawing, kinetic assemblages, and sonic sculptures, that rely on audience participation to activate, will be on display through March 10.

Every piece in the show is interactive and has a unique perspective into human ingenuity and creativity. Using gravity, kinetics, and several other forces the exhibit creates a fun and unforgettable experience filled with exiting movements and sounds.

Finch, an assistant professor of visualization at Texas A&M, has had his work featured around the world and all over the US. He has even had his work displayed on a Los Angeles billboard as part of the 2016 Billboard Creative Public Art Project

