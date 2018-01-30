Hurricane Harvey dog to participate in Puppy Bowl XIV

A Hurricane Harvey dog will play on Team Fluff in the 14th annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet this Sunday.

Tyler, a Chihuahua-Shih Tzu from Houston was being fostered by Kathy Wetmore with the Shaggy Dog Rescue.

"When Hurricane Harvey hit we knew it was going to be a major problem for this city," Wetmore told Animal Planet. "The dogs and the puppies, they'd been out in the streets. And they are traumatized, have separation anxiety, they don't know where they are, they need the help."

Tyler will go to a forever home in the Northeast thanks to Greg Mahle with Rescue Road Trips.

You can see Tyler and several other pups on the Puppy Bowl XIV Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet.

