Police K9 to receive new body armor

Williamson County Sheriff's office K9 Bodhi will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc and an anonymous sponsor.

The sheriff's office said the vest will be embroidered with "Honoring those who served and sacrificed."

Established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit located in Massachusetts with the mission to provide protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs throughout the United States.

Each protective vest costs between $1,7444 to $2,283, weighs about 5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

