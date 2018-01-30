Waco Mammoth National Monument and city of Waco launch fossil ki - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco Mammoth National Monument and city of Waco launch fossil kit program for science classrooms

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Waco Mammoth National Monument) (Source: Waco Mammoth National Monument)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

The city of Waco will be putting together fossil kits for local science classrooms, thanks to donations from advocational groups across the country.

The 2018 Classroom Fossil Kit program will launch on March 31. Each kit will contain 15 fossils from different periods. 

Waco Mammoth National Monument staff said more details on how teachers can get kits into their classrooms will be released soon. 

