Copperas Cove Animal Shelter holds low-cost pet vaccination clinic

The clinic will be held on Feb. 5 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. (Source: Pixabay)

The Copperas Cove Animal Shelter is hosting a low-cost pet vaccination clinic on Feb. 5.

The clinic will be held at the Copperas Cove Civic Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinic will provide various low-cost vaccinations including:

Yearly vaccinations for cats and dogs for $20

Rabies shots for cats and dogs for $5

Bordetella, or Kennel Cough, for $10

DHLP, Parvo, Corona vaccines for dogs for $15

PRCC/FeLuk vaccines for cats for $15

Flea and heartworm medicine will also be offered

Microchipping and city tags will also be available for $20 and $3, respectively.

For more information, contact the animal shelter at 254-547-5584.

All pets must be on a leash.

