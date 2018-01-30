Copperas Cove Animal Shelter holds low-cost pet vaccination clin - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Copperas Cove Animal Shelter holds low-cost pet vaccination clinic

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
The clinic will be held on Feb. 5 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. (Source: Pixabay) The clinic will be held on Feb. 5 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. (Source: Pixabay)
COPPERAS COVE, TX (KXXV) -

The Copperas Cove Animal Shelter is hosting a low-cost pet vaccination clinic on Feb. 5. 

The clinic will be held at the Copperas Cove Civic Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

The clinic will provide various low-cost vaccinations including: 

  • Yearly vaccinations for cats and dogs for $20
  • Rabies shots for cats and dogs for $5
  • Bordetella, or Kennel Cough, for $10
  • DHLP, Parvo, Corona vaccines for dogs for $15
  • PRCC/FeLuk vaccines for cats for $15
  • Flea and heartworm medicine will also be offered

Microchipping and city tags will also be available for $20 and $3, respectively.

For more information, contact the animal shelter at 254-547-5584.

All pets must be on a leash.

