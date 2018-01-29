Temple police ask for public's help in finding aggravated assault suspect

Temple police is asking for help in finding an aggravated assault suspect.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 500 block of S. Knob Street on Jan. 25. Officers were told that two men had fled the area where the shots were fired from. Officers were unable to find the suspects.

After an investigation was conducted, information led to an issuance of a warrant for Costrinia West. A 14-year-old man was also arrested in connection with this incident.

The warrant was issued for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about West is asked to contact Temple police.

