Firefighters respond to higher number of fires compared to last January

Waco firefighters responded to a higher number of fires this month compared to last January.

Thus far, there have been at least 31 structure fires in Waco, which is more than double than the 14 structure fires firefighters responded to in 2017.

"The winter weather is causing more of our home, heat-related fires or heating equipment fires, especially space heaters and sometimes unconventional ways of heating a home," Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum said.

The number of grass fires also increased from 7 to at least 17 from January of 2017 compared to this month.

The Lacy Lakeview and Bellmead Fire departments also told Central Texas News Now, firefighters had been battling more grass fires compared to last January.

Currently, McLennan County is not under a burn ban.

In Temple, however, the number of grass fires and structure fires have decreased.

