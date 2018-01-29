H-E-B releases new 2018 Super Bowl commercial

Beloved grocery chain H-E-B has launched its 2018 Super Bowl commercial, and it even mentions one Central Texas city.

The commercial, headlined by Texas country music star Cowboy Troy, marks the beginning of H-E-B's fifth annual Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best contest.

The contest seeks to find one-of-a-kind Texas-made products to be featured exclusively at H-E-B stores.This year's grand prize winner will receive $25,000 and a brand-new Toyota Tundra.

Those interested in entering the competition can apply at HEB.com/quest. The competition will run from Feb. 4 to March 18.

"At H-E-B, we’re committed to searching every inch of the Lone Star State to find the finest, most unique items that showcase the flavors of Texas," said Cory Basso, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing and Advertising. "We’re on a mission, and Cowboy Troy’s hip hop-country tunes provide a great backdrop for our Quest for Texas Best."

You can catch the 60-second spot between the Big Game's third and fourth quarters, in most Texas markets. In San Antonio, the company will air a 30-second version around the same time along with the minute-long version during halftime.

H-E-B said the commercial plans to run through February.

To find out which city is mentioned, check out the 0:46 mark:

