Aggies WBB cruises past Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn.- No. 15 Texas A&M picked up their third straight win, defeating Vanderbilt 91-67 at Memorial Gym on Sunday. Chennedy Carter led the Aggies with 28 points.

Texas A&M (17-5, 6-2) had four players score in double figures for the third time in four games, led by Carter, who has scored 20+ points in all six of her road games. Danni Williams added 18, and now is just 13 points away from 1,000 in her career, Khaalia Hillsman had 16 and Anriel Howard scored 12.

Texas A&M (17-5, 6-2 SEC) led 42-28 at the half, steadily increasing their lead throughout the game. The 91 points tie for the most for the Aggies in an SEC game all-time, matching the point total against Alabama on January 3, 2013, A&M’s first conference game as a member of the SEC.

The Aggies outscored Vanderbilt (5-17, 1-7 SEC) 26-11 on points off turnovers, and 12-0 on fast breaks, taking advantage of 10 steals and forcing 20 Commodore turnovers.

Jasmine Lumpkin had a career-high 13 rebounds in the game, and now has 10+ rebounds in two of her last three games.

The Aggies return to action on Thursday, February 1 at No. 10 Tennessee, with tip slated for 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

