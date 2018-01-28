Baylor's campus mascots celebrate their birthday

The two Baylor's live bear mascots are celebrating their birthdays this week.

Joy turned 17 on Saturday and Lady turns 16 on Wednesday.

Judge Joy Reynolds "Joy" was born Jan. 27, 2001 and her sister Judge Sue Sloan "Lady" was born a year later on Jan. 31.

The bears came to the Baylor campus from a private Oregon ranch when they were each about four months old.

In 2014, the university celebrated the 100th anniversary of becoming the Baylor Bears.

Among the 24 entries, students chose between the Bears, Buffalos, Baptists, Bulldogs, and Bookworms.

Three years later, Baylor received its first live mascot, which made its first appearance at a football game against Texas A&M at the Cotton Palace Grounds.

Sic 'em, Joy and Lady!

