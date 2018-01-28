Baylor's campus mascots celebrate their birthday - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor's campus mascots celebrate their birthday

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Baylor University) (Source: Baylor University)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The two Baylor's live bear mascots are celebrating their birthdays this week. 

Joy turned 17 on Saturday and Lady turns 16 on Wednesday.

Judge Joy Reynolds "Joy" was born Jan. 27, 2001 and her sister Judge Sue Sloan "Lady" was born a year later on Jan. 31.

The bears came to the Baylor campus from a private Oregon ranch when they were each about four months old.

In 2014, the university celebrated the 100th anniversary of becoming the Baylor Bears. 

Among the 24 entries, students chose between the Bears, Buffalos, Baptists, Bulldogs, and Bookworms.

Three years later, Baylor received its first live mascot, which made its first appearance at a football game against Texas A&M at the Cotton Palace Grounds.

Sic 'em, Joy and Lady!

For more information about the bears click here. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Kendrick Lamar kicks off Grammys with powerful performance

    Kendrick Lamar kicks off Grammys with powerful performance

    Sunday, January 28 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-01-28 15:11:55 GMT
    Sunday, January 28 2018 8:22 PM EST2018-01-29 01:22:53 GMT

    Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.

    More >>

    Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.

    More >>

  • 2 GOP senators: Party should consider returning Wynn money

    2 GOP senators: Party should consider returning Wynn money

    Sunday, January 28 2018 10:41 AM EST2018-01-28 15:41:56 GMT
    Sunday, January 28 2018 8:15 PM EST2018-01-29 01:15:30 GMT
    Sen. Susan Collins says she thinks Republicans should return donations from Steve Wynn. (Source: CNN)Sen. Susan Collins says she thinks Republicans should return donations from Steve Wynn. (Source: CNN)

    Two Republican senators say their party should immediately consider returning contributions from casino mogul Steve Wynn in light of sexual harassment allegations against him.

    More >>

    Two Republican senators say their party should immediately consider returning contributions from casino mogul Steve Wynn in light of sexual harassment allegations against him.

    More >>

  • In State of Union, Trump to make case that America is back

    In State of Union, Trump to make case that America is back

    Sunday, January 28 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-01-28 17:52:04 GMT
    Sunday, January 28 2018 8:15 PM EST2018-01-29 01:15:25 GMT

    President Donald Trump is aiming to use Tuesday's State of the Union address to note the economic progress under his watch and push for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is aiming to use Tuesday's State of the Union address to note the economic progress under his watch and push for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly