Sheriff's office: Aircraft makes emergency landing near Gatesville Airport

An aircraft had to make an emergency landing near the Gatesville Airport.

The Coryell County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Gatesville Police and the Sheriff's Office were responding to the scene. According to the sheriff's office, the plane was experiencing engine problems and had to land in a field just outside of the airport.

The Gatesville Municipal Airport is located at 137 Airport Road.

No injuries were reported.

