Authorities identify woman who died after two-vehicle crash

Authorities have identified the 60-year-old woman who died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Roberts said the accident occurred on FM 2114 about half a mile west of the City of West around 6:50 p.m.

A 2012 Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound behind a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup.

DPS said the Mustang struck the rear of the Ranger, forcing it off the roadway and causing the vehicle rolled over.

The driver of the Mustang was 46-year-old Amanda Bradford of Kennedale and the passenger was 48-year-old Tony Looper of White Settlement.

Both Bradford and Looper fled the scene on foot and were later found and taken into custody, DPS said.

The driver of the Ranger was 56-year-old Stephen Weinberger of West. Weinberger was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest for incapacitating injuries.

The passenger of the Ranger who died was 60-year-old Patsy Barnes of Dale.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene by J.P. Martis Ward.

This crash is still under investigation.

