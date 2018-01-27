How to watch: Lady Bears vs. WVU

It was a tough day on the road for the McLennan basketball teams as both squads fell to their counterparts from Collin College.More >>
The No. 3/3 Baylor Lady Bears (18-1, 8-0) head East to meet its second ranked opponent of the week in No. 20/19 West Virginia (17-4, 5-4) on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. (CT) in Morgantown, W.Va.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team missed a chance to extend its lead from the free-throw line in the final seconds and saw Sul Ross State’s Tristen Licon bank in a game-winning three-pointer at the final buzzer as the Lobos edged the Cru 97-95 Saturday afternoon in Belton.More >>
Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher had one opening left on his staff and Baylor defensive line coach Elijah Robinson is taking it.More >>
Svi Mykhailiuk poured in 24 points, Malik Newman added 15 and fifth-ranked Kansas built a big lead on Texas A&M in the first half before sustaining it most of the way in a 79-68 victory Saturday.More >>
