How to watch: Lady Bears vs. WVU - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

How to watch: Lady Bears vs. WVU

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 3/3 Baylor Lady Bears (18-1, 8-0) head East to meet its second ranked opponent of the week in No. 20/19 West Virginia (17-4, 5-4) on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. (CT) in Morgantown, W.Va.

FOLLOW ALONG
Sunday’s game will be broadcast live on FS1 with Ron Thulin (play-by-play) and Brenda VanLengen (analyst) calling the action. Fans can also tune in to Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogleman (analyst), who will call the game on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and 1660AM and 99.1FM in Waco.

  • SportsMore>>

  • MCC men and women fall to Collin

    MCC men and women fall to Collin

    Saturday, January 27 2018 10:30 PM EST2018-01-28 03:30:31 GMT

    It was a tough day on the road for the McLennan basketball teams as both squads fell to their counterparts from Collin College.

    More >>

    It was a tough day on the road for the McLennan basketball teams as both squads fell to their counterparts from Collin College.

    More >>

  • How to watch: Lady Bears vs. WVU

    How to watch: Lady Bears vs. WVU

    Saturday, January 27 2018 7:42 PM EST2018-01-28 00:42:26 GMT

    The No. 3/3 Baylor Lady Bears (18-1, 8-0) head East to meet its second ranked opponent of the week in No. 20/19 West Virginia (17-4, 5-4) on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. (CT) in Morgantown, W.Va.

    More >>

    The No. 3/3 Baylor Lady Bears (18-1, 8-0) head East to meet its second ranked opponent of the week in No. 20/19 West Virginia (17-4, 5-4) on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. (CT) in Morgantown, W.Va.

    More >>

  • UMHB drops heartbreaker to Sul Ross State

    UMHB drops heartbreaker to Sul Ross State

    Saturday, January 27 2018 7:40 PM EST2018-01-28 00:40:59 GMT

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team missed a chance to extend its lead from the free-throw line in the final seconds and saw Sul Ross State’s Tristen Licon bank in a game-winning three-pointer at the final buzzer as the Lobos edged the Cru 97-95 Saturday afternoon in Belton.

    More >>

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team missed a chance to extend its lead from the free-throw line in the final seconds and saw Sul Ross State’s Tristen Licon bank in a game-winning three-pointer at the final buzzer as the Lobos edged the Cru 97-95 Saturday afternoon in Belton.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly