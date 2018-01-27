How to watch: Lady Bears vs. WVU

The No. 3/3 Baylor Lady Bears (18-1, 8-0) head East to meet its second ranked opponent of the week in No. 20/19 West Virginia (17-4, 5-4) on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. (CT) in Morgantown, W.Va.

FOLLOW ALONG

Sunday’s game will be broadcast live on FS1 with Ron Thulin (play-by-play) and Brenda VanLengen (analyst) calling the action. Fans can also tune in to Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogleman (analyst), who will call the game on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and 1660AM and 99.1FM in Waco.