Texas A&M hires Baylor D-line coach

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher had one opening left on his staff and Baylor defensive line coach Elijah Robinson is taking it.

Robinson will coach defensive tackles for the Aggies. Bears head coach Matt Rhule said time and again how voracious of a recruiter Johnson was for him both at Temple and in Waco for the Green and Gold.

Robinson spent four years coaching under Rhule before electing to take the opening in College Station.

Coach Rhule offered Robinson congratulations on Twitter:

