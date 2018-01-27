A&M women hit the road for Vanderbilt - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

A&M women hit the road for Vanderbilt

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
NASHVILLE, Tenn.- No. 15 Texas A&M heads to Vanderbilt for a SEC women’s basketball game on Sunday, January 28 at Memorial Gym.

The game is broadcast on SEC Network, with Tiffany Greene and LaChina Robinson on the call. Authenticated subscribers can also access a stream of their game through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices. Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller bring listeners the action on The Zone 1150 AM/102.7 FM locally in Bryan-College Station and online at 12thMan.com.

The Aggies (16-5, 5-2 SEC) have walked off the court victorious in five of their last six games, and have not lost a game in regulation in 2018. The Aggies won 69-59 over LSU in their last game, as Anriel Howard had 21 points and 14 rebounds in the contest.

Vanderbilt (5-16, 1-6 SEC), under the direction of second year head coach Stephanie White, is led by freshman Chelsie Hall, who is averaging 13.0 points per game. The Commodores picked up their first win in SEC play on Jan. 15, defeating Kentucky 70-55.

No player on Texas A&M’s active roster has lost to Vanderbilt in her career, as the Aggies have taken three straight contests against the Commodores, evening the all-time series at four games apiece.

After this game, the Aggies return to action on Thursday, February 1 at No. 10 Tennessee, a rematch of a Texas A&M 79-76 overtime win on Jan. 11. Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena on Feb. 4 to host Auburn at 3 p.m.

