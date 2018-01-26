Baylor women's tennis sweeps opening day

With a dominant 7-0 victory over Western Michigan in the morning and another 7-0 win against New Mexico in the evening, No. 19 Baylor women’s tennis is off to a 2-0 start to the season for the 11th consecutive season. With the win, the Bears extend their regular season home win streak to 21-straight dual matches.

No. 19 Baylor 7, Western Michigan 0

Electing to play it out prior to the match against Western Michigan, the newcomers were on full display for Baylor fans in attendance at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. Freshmen Kristina Sorokolet and Dominika Sujova made quick work at No. 2 doubles, securing a 6-1 win over Barbare Eristavi and Gabriela Slavova. Freshman Giorgia Testa and sophomore transfer Camilla Abbate gave the Bears their doubles point, pulling out the 7-5 win against Denise Azcui and Jeryn Jack in the No. 3 slot.

It was a back and forth battle, but sophomore Jessica Hinojosa and freshman Livia Kraus claimed the tiebreak victory, 7-6 (6-2), over Katja Fevralev and Melina Lyubomirova.

Baylor carried momentum from doubles throughout the match, sweeping singles play. No. 117 Hinojosa made quick work of Jack, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 5 singles, while Kraus bested Riegraf, 6-0, 6-2, at No. 6 singles. Sorokolet followed with a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles over Lyubomirova clinching the match for Baylor in her first career dual match appearance.

Abbate defeated Fevralev, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 4 singles, and Sujova topped Eristavi, 6-1, 6-2, at the No. 2 spot. Testa willed her way to victory, battling through an epic tiebreaker for the 4-6, 6-2 (13-11) edge over Azcui to give her squad a clean sweep of the Broncos.

No. 19 Baylor 7, New Mexico 0

Similar to the first match, the Bears jumped out to a 1-0 lead against New Mexico with the doubles point. Freshmen Giorgia Testa and Camilla Abbate recorded a dominant, 6-0, win on court three over Lauren Rich and Danielle Quevedo. Another freshman duo followed with a 6-3 win over Bronte Murgett and Diana Wong at No. 2 doubles to claim the first point.

Electing to play it out prior to the match, Baylor’s No. 1 pair of sophomore Jessica Hinojosa and freshman Livia Kraus topped Ruth Copas and Hsiang-Wen Huang, 6-3, to close doubles action.

Sorokolet was dominant in the No. 1 single slot, sweeping her opponent Wong in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Kraus did the same, besting Rich in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, at the No. 6 singles position. Hinojosa clinched the match for the Bears at No. 5 singles, toppling Murgett, 6-2, 6-1.

Continuing play against the Lobos, Sujova defeated Copas, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 2 singles and Abbate bested Huang, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 4 singles.

Like the opening match, Testa’s match at No. 3 singles was decided by a tiebreaker after splitting the first two sets, 7-5, 1-6. The win gave the Bears a perfect, 14-0, day as the squad limited its opponents to just 58 set points in the doubleheader.