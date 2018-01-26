Bears baseball holds first practice

Baylor baseball opened up the ballpark for their first practice.

The Bears are fresh off a trip to the regional where a quick couple of games knocked them out of the post season as soon as they got in.

"We got out feet wet in post season play and we got a taste of it and now we want more," said sophomore pitcher Cody Bradford, "We don't want just a taste of it we want the whole thing and that's what we're shooting for this year. We don't want just a piece -- we want the whole pie."

This club was driven by a crop of talented freshmen and now with one more year under their belt -- Baylor knows what it takes to get to where they want to be.

"They understand that this is how we're going to do this and you need to follow along and do it accordingly," said head coach Steve Rodriguez, "I think a lot of guys have done that from our upperclassmen to the sophomores who played a lot as freshmen last year. They understand that its not that easy and its not that simple but as long as they're working as hard as they can and doing what I ask for they're never going to have a problem with me."

The Bears out of conference schedule is brutal with games against Purdue, UCLA, and Texas A&M to name a few.

Opening day is February 16th at home against the Boilermakers.

