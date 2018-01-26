Aggie women's basketball hosts breast cancer benefit game

Texas A&M women’s basketball hosts the 12th annual Beat The Hell Out Of Breast Cancer Game, pres. by CHI St. Joseph Hospital, on Thursday, February 15 when the Aggies host Florida at 7 p.m.

Texas A&M is asking for the support of the 12th Man to bring awareness to a disease that affects many and raise funds to benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the Pink Alliance, a local non-profit in the Brazos Valley who serve as an advocate for breast cancer support.

“I’m very proud that women’s college basketball is one of the leaders in bringing awareness to the battle against breast cancer,” said Texas A&M assistant coach Bob Starkey, who is on the board of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and husband to a breast cancer survivor, Sherie. “Our Aggie basketball program and the 12th Man stand committed to do all that we can to create a venue where we promote early detection, raise money for treatments and cures, and Beat The Hell Outta breast cancer.”

“The BTHO Breast Cancer game is very important in raising awareness to the Aggie community and raising funds,” said sophomore guard Jasmine Williams, who lost her mother Yolanda to breast cancer. “Everyone in this world has been affected by cancer, myself included, and this game is a great way for Aggies to support Aggies in this effort.”



Fans have the opportunity to donate in a number of ways, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Pink Alliance and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Fans can purchase an official 2018 BTHO Breast Cancer for $10 online (https://secure.touchnet.com/C21490_ustores/web/classic/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=8237) or at upcoming men’s (Jan. 30) and women’s (Feb. 4, Feb. 8 & Feb. 15) basketball games, as well as the Women’s Basketball Luncheon on Jan. 30.

In addition, there will be a silent auction at the game, with proceeds benefiting the cause, and the Starkeys are to donate $1.50 for each student that attends the Feb. 15 game.

Breast cancer survivors and patients currently undergoing treatment are invited to claim a complimentary ticket to the game, and participate in a halftime recognition on the court. Those interested in participating in the halftime ceremony should visit 12thman.com/BTHObc and complete the contact information form.

Fans wearing pink to the game can purchase tickets for just $3 at the gate on game day.