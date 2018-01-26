Man arrested for resisting arrest in College Station

The College Station Police Department said they arrested a man for resisting arrest for attempting to steal a car from an agency.

An officer was patrolling the area of the 2100 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway around 9:35 a.m. and located a vehicle that was reported stolen out of an agency.

As the officer was waiting for assistance from another patrol unit, the driver of the stolen vehicle identified as 26-year-old Matthew Streckfuss, stopped in the 2700 block of Welsh Ave.

The officer made contact with Streckfuss and he immediately saw that he had a knife.

As the officer attempted to detain Streckfuss and recover the knife, Streckfuss began to actively resist the officer's efforts.

Several officers arrived on the scene, and the suspect was quickly detained.

During the investigation, officers discovered that Streckfuss, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was in possession of 3.7 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun.

Streckfuss was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and resisting search.

