A&M's Watts ready to shine in senior bowl

Texas A&M senior standout safety Armani Watts will play for the North squad and wear his familiar No. 23 in the Reese's Senior Bowl which will be held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. The game will be televised by the NFL Network with kick coming at 1:30 p.m. central.



Watts, from Forney North High School, was the consummate playmaker in the Maroon & White the past four seasons in Aggieland. Watts was the only player in football bowl subdivision with at least 9.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, two blocked kicks, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble. He was the only active FBS player with at least 300 tackles, 10 pickoffs and five forced fumbles.

He finished his senior season with 87 tackles (second-most on the team) and also contributed 10.0 tackles for loss, four interceptions, five passes broken up, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles and two blocked kicks. For his career, Watts made 328 tackles, which were the second-most in school history by a defensive back.



The Senior Bowl has been played each year since 1950 and has been played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium since 1951. The game allows scouts, player personnel staff, general managers and head coaches from all 32 NFL teams to attend practices, conduct player interviews and review tape.



The Senior Bowl is the nation's most unique football game and football's premier senior showcase event. It annually features the country's best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South that are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams.