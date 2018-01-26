Fitness guru weighs in on healthy aging book and shares exercise moves

Bill Cosby's lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that could have helped him.More >>
Bill Cosby's lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that could have helped him.More >>
A platoon in Afghanistan is "very happy" after receiving shoes from Houston Texans' J.J. Watt.More >>
A platoon in Afghanistan is "very happy" after receiving shoes from Houston Texans' J.J. Watt.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.More >>
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.More >>
The College Station Police Department said they arrested a teen for evading arrest after attempting to break into cars on Friday morning.More >>
The College Station Police Department said they arrested a teen for evading arrest after attempting to break into cars on Friday morning.More >>