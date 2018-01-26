Fitness guru weighs in on healthy aging book and shares exercise moves

For the Jan. 26 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Jim Owen, fitness guru and author of Just Move!: A New Approach to Fitness After 50.

During the interview, Owen talked his book and overcoming unhealthy habits.

He also shared exercise moves for folks to try at home or in the gym

For more information visit www.justmoveforlife.com.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.