Two people arrested for possession of multiple drugs during traf - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Two people arrested for possession of multiple drugs during traffic stop

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said they arrested two people for possession of multiple drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday night. 

Two deputies and a K9 conducted the traffic search which led to a vehicle search. 

Several large amounts of narcotics and cash were discovered. They found .38 grams of ecstasy, 6 grams of Xanax, 29 grams of meth and 12.3 oz of marijuana. 

A gun and a large amount of cash were found in the possession of one of the suspects. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly