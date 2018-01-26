Two people arrested for possession of multiple drugs during traffic stop

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said they arrested two people for possession of multiple drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday night.

Two deputies and a K9 conducted the traffic search which led to a vehicle search.

Several large amounts of narcotics and cash were discovered. They found .38 grams of ecstasy, 6 grams of Xanax, 29 grams of meth and 12.3 oz of marijuana.

A gun and a large amount of cash were found in the possession of one of the suspects.

