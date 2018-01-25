Lady Bears defeat Longhorns in top 10 clash

What was billed as a clash of styles ended with Baylor’s inside threat proving supreme.

The number three Lady Bears welcomed number six Texas to the Ferrell Center Wednesday night and suffice it to say, the Green and Gold were bad hosts.

First, there was Kristy Wallace scoring nine points in the first quarter. The Senior point guard finished with more than 20 and more than five rebounds.

Then, forwards Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox found their rhythm early. Both made more than 75% of their shots in the first half.

Baylor held Texas to close to 30% shooting on the night while the Green and Gold extended its lead to 17, then 21, then finally 31 at one point before coming back to Earth.

The final margin was 81 to 56 with the Lady Bears claiming another conference victory. Wallace was named the player of the game and coach Kim Mulkey has plenty to smile about heading into the weekend.

