Man arrested, charged with arson

A Temple man has been arrested and charged with arson.

The arson happened on July 30 in the 900 block of S. 13th Street. A bedroom inside of a home had extensive fire damage and the rest of the home had smoke damage. Fire investigators determined that the fire had extinguished itself after consuming the oxygen in the closed bedroom.

After collecting enough physical evidence, Temple police and Temple fire identified Larry Sams, 51, as the suspect.

Sams was arrested at his job on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

He was also served a warrant for theft.

Sams is in the Bell County Jail on a $27,500 bond.

