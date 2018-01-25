Police gave over 100 citations during special traffic enforcement detail

The Killeen Police Department said they gave over 100 citations during a special traffic enforcement detail on Thursday morning.

There were a total of 105 improper passing violations, 25 speeding violations, and 18 non-hazardous violations, including no driver's license, no insurance, and fail to display a driver license.

The special traffic enforcement detail was conducted from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on I-14.

During the operation, the department used a total of nine Killeen Police Department officers and two DPS state troopers.

The Killeen Police Department said the purpose of the special traffic enforcement details is to inform citizens of the actual violation and to create awareness of the actual law.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.