Reports: FBI agents shot kidnapping victim during raid

HOUSTON (AP/KXXV) - Authorities say a man was fatally shot as FBI agents conducted an early-morning raid on a Houston home.

According to the Houston Chronical, the man shot was a kidnapping victim. He had been kidnapped the day before the raid.

FBI spokeswoman Christina Garza says an agent shot the man during an "operation" at the home shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday.

The FBI did not comment on the reported connection to the kidnapping.

Garza told the Houston Chronical the unidentified man was taken to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital where he later died.

Garza would not elaborate on why agents went to the home or the circumstances that precipitated the shooting. It's not clear if the man was armed at the time.

The agent who killed the man will be placed on administrative leave as the FBI conducts an internal investigation, Garza told the Houston Chronical.

Houston police assisted at the scene.

A neighbor, Monique McKnight, told reporters that two adults and two children lived at the home and that she was questioned by agents seeking information about the children.

No other information was immediately available.

