Man arrested for online solicitation of a minor - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man arrested for online solicitation of a minor

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
WHITNEY, TX (KXXV) -

The Whitney Police Department said they arrested a man for online solicitation of a minor on Wednesday. 

Police arrested 59-year-old Gary William Watts of Whitney. 

Watts was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by Hill County. 

Watts is being held in the Hill County Jail. Additional charges are pending. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly