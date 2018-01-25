Man arrested for strangling girlfriend

A College Station man has been arrested after police say he strangled his girlfriend early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., police arrived in the 700 block of University Drive where the couple was having an argument.

Police said the victim reported she was assaulted. She told officers the suspect, 25-year-old Aaron Edwards, strangled her by squeezing his hand around her neck.

The College Station Fire Department evaluated the victim, who had multiple visible injuries.

Edwards was arrested and charged with assault family violence - strangulation, a second-degree felony.

College Station police said the case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.

