Highlanders baseball looks to handle hype

James Harden scored 25 points after getting named to his sixth straight Western Conference All-Star team and the Houston Rockets beat the Dallas Mavericks 104-97 on Wednesday night.More >>
The No. 14 McLennan Highlanders walloped the Weatherford Coyotes in the first conference road game of the season.More >>
The McLennan baseball and softball teams are picked first and second, respectively, in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) Coaches' Preseason Polls.More >>
The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team opens the spring season at No. 9 TCU Thursday.More >>
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is picked to finish 10th in the Southeastern Conference this season, according to a preseason poll of the league’s head coaches and announced today by the conference office.More >>
