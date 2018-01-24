Woman arrested for possession of drugs in Bellmead

The Waco Police Department said they arrested a woman for possession of drugs in Bellmead Wednesday morning.

33-year-old Edra Broomfield was arrested after the Waco Police Department's Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a search around 5:30 a.m. after obtaining a search warrant for a residence.

The warrant was for apartment #100 located at 4120 Bellmead Dr.

During the search, authorities recovered about 81.25 grams of methamphetamine, 4 pills of ecstasy which was about 1 gram, about 20 grams of marijuana, digital scales and two cell phones.

DEU, SWAT, DPS Narcotics and Waco PD K9 assisted in the operation.

Broomfield was transported to McLennan County Jail and is being charged with possession of methamphetamine.

