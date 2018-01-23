Baylor Women's Tennis Opens with Home Doubleheader - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Women's Tennis Opens with Home Doubleheader

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The 20th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team kicks off its spring competition slate with a doubleheader at home on Friday, Jan. 26. The Lady Bears meet Western Michigan at 11 a.m. (CT), followed by New Mexico at 6 p.m. inside the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

“The players are chomping at the bit to compete against somebody other than their teammates,” 16th-year head coach Joey Scrivano said. “We have a really young team, so they don’t see the value in working the fundamentals every day and competing against each other. At the same time, they’re ready to compete against outside competition, and they need that for their growth.”

Baylor, which made its 13th consecutive NCAA Championship bid and 20th overall last season, returns three letterwinners in No. 98-ranked senior Theresa Van Zyl and sophomores Angelina Shakraichuk and No. 117 Jessica Hinojosa.

Scrivano, who has led the Lady Bears to 11 regular season and eight tournament Big 12 Championships, six NCAA Elite Eight appearances and two Final Four berths, bolstered his roster with the addition of five freshmen, No. 110 Livia Kraus, Katelyn Parker, Kristina Sorokolet, Dominika Sujova and Giorgia Testa, and one sophomore transfer, Camilla Abbate.

“They’re coming at a pretty high level; they have a good tennis IQ,” Scrivano said. “It’s just putting the building blocks together, teaching them areas that they are doing well and areas they need to improve. But ultimately for a tennis player, the first step is you’ve just got to figure out what your identity is. We’re just going through that process right now.”

The spring piece of the process for Baylor, a team chosen to finish fifth in the Big 12 and ranked No. 20 in the Preseason Oracle/ITA Poll, begins with a two-match challenge in Waco.

Western Michigan will have four dual matches under its belt before Friday’s match, while New Mexico will have its first dual match of the season against the Lady Bears. The Broncos finished 2016-17 with a 10-13 record overall and a 6-2 mark in the Mid-American Conference for sixth place. The Lobos wrapped the 2016-17 season with an 8-13 mark overall and a 4-1 record in the Mountain West Conference for third place.

Cub Tennis, a free clinic for kids 11 and under, will begin at 5 p.m. prior to the match against New Mexico. To participate, children must wear athletic clothing and shoes. Tennis equipment is provided.

  • SportsMore>>

  • UMHB Receiving Votes in Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Top 25 Poll

    UMHB Receiving Votes in Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Top 25 Poll

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 6:48 PM EST2018-01-23 23:48:51 GMT
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team is again receiving votes in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Top 25 Poll. This is the second consecutive poll in which the Cru has received votes, another first in program history. The Cru women received votes totaling two points as the only American Southwest Conference program mentioned in this week’s ranking. Amherst College was a unanimous #1 pick with eight first-place ...More >>
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team is again receiving votes in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Top 25 Poll. This is the second consecutive poll in which the Cru has received votes, another first in program history. The Cru women received votes totaling two points as the only American Southwest Conference program mentioned in this week’s ranking. Amherst College was a unanimous #1 pick with eight first-place ...More >>

  • Baylor Women's Tennis Opens with Home Doubleheader

    Baylor Women's Tennis Opens with Home Doubleheader

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 6:47 PM EST2018-01-23 23:47:03 GMT
    The 20th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team kicks off its spring competition slate with a doubleheader at home on Friday, Jan. 26. The Lady Bears meet Western Michigan at 11 a.m. (CT), followed by New Mexico at 6 p.m. inside the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. “The players are chomping at the bit to compete against somebody other than their teammates,” 16th-year head coach Joey Scrivano said. “We have a really young team, so they don’t see the value in work...More >>
    The 20th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team kicks off its spring competition slate with a doubleheader at home on Friday, Jan. 26. The Lady Bears meet Western Michigan at 11 a.m. (CT), followed by New Mexico at 6 p.m. inside the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. “The players are chomping at the bit to compete against somebody other than their teammates,” 16th-year head coach Joey Scrivano said. “We have a really young team, so they don’t see the value in work...More >>

  • McLennan Basketball slides slightly in NJCAA rankings

    McLennan Basketball slides slightly in NJCAA rankings

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 6:45 PM EST2018-01-23 23:45:09 GMT
    McLennan Basketball slides slightly in NJCAA rankings The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is back to 14th in the latest NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings despite its near perfect record (19-1, 2-0). The Highlanders defeated Southwestern Christian Saturday in their only contest of the week following a midweek bye, due to the number of teams competing in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC). The top 11 teams remained the sam...More >>
    McLennan Basketball slides slightly in NJCAA rankings The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is back to 14th in the latest NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings despite its near perfect record (19-1, 2-0). The Highlanders defeated Southwestern Christian Saturday in their only contest of the week following a midweek bye, due to the number of teams competing in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC). The top 11 teams remained the sam...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly