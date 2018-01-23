Missing 76-year-old man found safe - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Missing 76-year-old man found safe

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Gerald Wagner (Source: Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said that the 76-year-old man they were searching for has been found safe. 

He was last seen around 7 a.m. leaving the Nantucket subdivision in southern Brazos County for an appointment at a vehicle repair shop. Wagner never arrived for his appointment. 

He was found Tuesday evening. 

