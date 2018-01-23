McLennan Basketball slides slightly in NJCAA rankings



The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is back to 14th in the latest NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings despite its near perfect record (19-1, 2-0). The Highlanders defeated Southwestern Christian Saturday in their only contest of the week following a midweek bye, due to the number of teams competing in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC).

The top 11 teams remained the same this week with Northwest Florida State in first, followed by Indian Hills (Iowa) in second and Vincennes (Indiana) in third. Salt Lake (Utah) and Florida Southwestern State round out the top 5, coming in at fourth and fifth, respectively. Odessa (Texas), a Region V opponent for McLennan, remains at eighth.

Other Texas squads in the poll are Trinity Valley, dropping three spots to 18th; Paris, up four spots to a tie for 20th; and Tyler, up three spots to a tie for 20th. Hill and Temple, also from the NTJCAC, are receiving votes.

The Highlanders continue conference play tomorrow, traveling to Weatherford for a 7 p.m. tipoff with the Coyotes.