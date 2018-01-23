McLennan Basketball slides slightly in NJCAA rankings - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

McLennan Basketball slides slightly in NJCAA rankings

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

McLennan Basketball slides slightly in NJCAA rankings

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is back to 14th in the latest NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings despite its near perfect record (19-1, 2-0). The Highlanders defeated Southwestern Christian Saturday in their only contest of the week following a midweek bye, due to the number of teams competing in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC).

The top 11 teams remained the same this week with Northwest Florida State in first, followed by Indian Hills (Iowa) in second and Vincennes (Indiana) in third. Salt Lake (Utah) and Florida Southwestern State round out the top 5, coming in at fourth and fifth, respectively. Odessa (Texas), a Region V opponent for McLennan, remains at eighth.

Other Texas squads in the poll are Trinity Valley, dropping three spots to 18th; Paris, up four spots to a tie for 20th; and Tyler, up three spots to a tie for 20th. Hill and Temple, also from the NTJCAC, are receiving votes.

The Highlanders continue conference play tomorrow, traveling to Weatherford for a 7 p.m. tipoff with the Coyotes.

  • SportsMore>>

  • UMHB Receiving Votes in Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Top 25 Poll

    UMHB Receiving Votes in Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Top 25 Poll

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 6:48 PM EST2018-01-23 23:48:51 GMT
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team is again receiving votes in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Top 25 Poll. This is the second consecutive poll in which the Cru has received votes, another first in program history. The Cru women received votes totaling two points as the only American Southwest Conference program mentioned in this week’s ranking. Amherst College was a unanimous #1 pick with eight first-place ...More >>
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team is again receiving votes in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Top 25 Poll. This is the second consecutive poll in which the Cru has received votes, another first in program history. The Cru women received votes totaling two points as the only American Southwest Conference program mentioned in this week’s ranking. Amherst College was a unanimous #1 pick with eight first-place ...More >>

  • Baylor Women's Tennis Opens with Home Doubleheader

    Baylor Women's Tennis Opens with Home Doubleheader

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 6:47 PM EST2018-01-23 23:47:03 GMT
    The 20th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team kicks off its spring competition slate with a doubleheader at home on Friday, Jan. 26. The Lady Bears meet Western Michigan at 11 a.m. (CT), followed by New Mexico at 6 p.m. inside the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. “The players are chomping at the bit to compete against somebody other than their teammates,” 16th-year head coach Joey Scrivano said. “We have a really young team, so they don’t see the value in work...More >>
    The 20th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team kicks off its spring competition slate with a doubleheader at home on Friday, Jan. 26. The Lady Bears meet Western Michigan at 11 a.m. (CT), followed by New Mexico at 6 p.m. inside the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. “The players are chomping at the bit to compete against somebody other than their teammates,” 16th-year head coach Joey Scrivano said. “We have a really young team, so they don’t see the value in work...More >>

  • McLennan Basketball slides slightly in NJCAA rankings

    McLennan Basketball slides slightly in NJCAA rankings

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 6:45 PM EST2018-01-23 23:45:09 GMT
    McLennan Basketball slides slightly in NJCAA rankings The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is back to 14th in the latest NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings despite its near perfect record (19-1, 2-0). The Highlanders defeated Southwestern Christian Saturday in their only contest of the week following a midweek bye, due to the number of teams competing in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC). The top 11 teams remained the sam...More >>
    McLennan Basketball slides slightly in NJCAA rankings The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is back to 14th in the latest NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings despite its near perfect record (19-1, 2-0). The Highlanders defeated Southwestern Christian Saturday in their only contest of the week following a midweek bye, due to the number of teams competing in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC). The top 11 teams remained the sam...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly