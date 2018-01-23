Boil water notice issued for Moody residents

A warrant has been issued for the 2016 murder of an AT&T worker in Waco.More >>
A warrant has been issued for the 2016 murder of an AT&T worker in Waco.More >>
Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig Monday.More >>
Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig Monday.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.More >>
Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.More >>
Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.More >>