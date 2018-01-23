Boil water notice issued for Moody residents

Water will be shut off for an undetermined amount of time. (Source: Pixabay)

A boil water notice has been issued for Moody residents.

Elm Creek Water Supply issued the notice for residents in FM 107/Eddy Gatesville Parkway East of Moody and Raby Road; Liberty Hill Road from the Liberty Hill water plant to FM 107; all of Jennifer Lane; all of Raby Road; all of Floyd Road; all of Trammel Road; all of Moss Road; all of Derek Road; all of Keim Road; all of Key Lane; all of Malone Road; and all of George Roberts Lane; Franklin Road from Little Roy Road to Liberty Hill Road; Tower Drive to FM 107 to Eddy Gatesville Parkway; Franklin Road to Old 81.

The company will announce when the boil water notice is lifted.

