Texas A&M Women's Basketball Beats LSU 69-59 Behind Howard's 21

Anriel Howard had 21 points and 14 rebounds, as No. 15 Texas A&M defeated LSU 69-59 in a women’s basketball game Monday at Reed Arena.

Texas A&M trailed 27-23 after LSU made a technical free throw to start the second half, but outscored the Lady Tigers (12-6, 4-3 SEC) 23 to 14 over the rest of the period to take control of the game.

Howard, who scored 20+ points for the third time this season and extended her Texas A&M record with her 24th career double-double, went 7-of-9 from the field and had three assists without a turnover.

Howard led four Aggies (16-5, 5-2 SEC) in double figures. Jasmine Lumpkin came two rebounds and two assists short of a triple-double, with 10 points, eight rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Khaalia Hillsman added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Chennedy Carter had 10 points, extending her streak to 21 consecutive games scoring in double figures.

The Aggies out-rebounded the Lady Tigers 39 to 29 in the game.

The Aggies return to action on Sunday, January 28 at Vanderbilt, with tip set for 2 p.m. on SEC Network.