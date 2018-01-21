2-year-old abducted from San Antonio was found unharmed, suspect in grave condition

The San Antonio Police Department said the man accused of killing a woman and abducting a 2-year-old is being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is in grave condition. The toddler was found in the backseat of a truck unharmed in Guadalupe County.

DPS had issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old from San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department was searching for Aaron Joseph Concepcion.

The toddler is Hispanic, 30 in. tall, 20 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing white colored pajamas.

According to AP police Chief William McManus says officers responding to a Sunday morning call to assist with a child custody exchange received a second call before arriving that there had been a shooting. They found the woman dead on the doorstep at her home.

McManus says police had responded previously to domestic trouble calls at the home.

Police were looking for 37-year-old Richard Jose Concepcion, a Hispanic man who is 5 foot 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes in connection with his abduction.

The suspect is driving a white, 2016, Toyota Tundra, with a Texas, license plate number of GH58MH.

The San Antonio Police Department said in a tweet the suspect is wanted for homicide.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

