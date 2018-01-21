2-year-old abducted from San Antonio was found unharmed, suspect in grave condition

Congressional Democrats and Republicans are waiting for each other to blink over the government shutdown.More >>
An Afghan official says that at least five civilians have been killed after gunmen attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.More >>
