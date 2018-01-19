Baylor Student-Athletes Honored for Fall Academic Success

After securing a 3.0 grade point average (GPA) or better for the 19th consecutive semester, Baylor student-athletes received further recognition for their academic prowess from Baylor University and the Big 12 Conference on Friday.

A total of 304 Baylor student-athletes were named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, while 106 made the Dean’s List in the fall semester.

The Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll is an inclusive honor for varsity sports sponsored by the league membership. Student-athletes must achieve a minimum 3.00 GPA to receive the conference’s recognition.

To receive Baylor Dean’s List distinction, students must possess a 3.70 GPA or better after participating in at least 12 semester hours and receiving no grade lower than a C. This list contains an impressive 31 student-athletes who registered a 4.0 GPA.