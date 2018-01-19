Harker Heights police earn 5th place in crisis negotiation compe - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Harker Heights police earn 5th place in crisis negotiation competition

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
The team took fifth place at the competition (Source: Harker Heights Police Department)
The Hostage Negotiation Team competed against 28 other teams in San Marcos, Texas (Source: Harker Heights Police Department)
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (KXXV) -

Harker Heights Police Department's Negotiation Team earned fifth place at the 28th annual Crisis Negotiation Competition in January. 

Twenty-eight teams from across the United States traveled to San Marcos, Texas.

