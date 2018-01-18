City will request over $600,000 in Twin Peaks reimbursement - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

City will request over $600,000 in Twin Peaks reimbursement

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Site of deadly biker shootout in Waco, May 2015 (Source: KXXV) Site of deadly biker shootout in Waco, May 2015 (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The city of Waco is requesting over $600,000 in grant reimbursement for the first Twin Peaks trial. 

In Tuesday court, the city said the would request over $500,000 for overtime, over $81,000 for professional services and over $23,000 for other expenses such as meals and travel. 

In 2016, the city had received $268,433. 

