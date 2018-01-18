Fire officials say that large fire in Beverly Hills under control

A fire is under control in Beverly Hills after they battled a large structure fire on Thursday night in Beverly Hills.

According to Beverly Hills Police Department Assistant Chief Thomas Schmidt, after 6 p.m., a passerby who saw heavy black smoke at an auto mechanic shop part of Tracy's Auto Sales. An employee also saw the fire and gave information to the fire department about the contents inside the building.

"When I arrived to the scene it was heavy black smoke, covering most of the area here," Schmidt said.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The building is a total loss.

The fire was under control in 15 to 20 minutes. No one was injured in the fire.

